This week, we’re asking you, our readers: What’s one truth that’s resonating with you, now more than ever?


In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This month, we’re opting to go back to basics — and for good reason. With the current state of the world, a lot of businesses are taking a step back, examining their foundations and re-evaluating their strategies. So, this week, we’re asking you to share a simple truth you’ve rediscovered during the past few weeks. 

What is the one thing — a skill, a strategy, a value — that still rings true, especially during times of uncertainty? What is a basic, essential principle that’s worth getting back to and paying attention to now?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

