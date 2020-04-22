This week, we’re asking you, our readers: When the quarantine is behind us, what’s going to be the first order of business?



In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It’s safe to say a lot of our time at home is spent speculating about the future. Where will the world be in the next year or so? How fast will we recover? And on a more personal level, we’re also wondering what the future has in store for ourselves, families, friends and neighbors.

A lot of our thinking and planning also has to do with our businesses. So, this week, we’d like to know: What is the first thing you’ll do with your business once isolation is over? What’s that first step you’ll take to nurture your business back in the real (read: non-virtual) world?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

