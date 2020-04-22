Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Market analytics and data company Terradatum is diving deeper into marketing tools for the real estate industry with the release of its Listing Home Run product.

The company announced in a press release that the new property promotion product uses existing multiple listing service (MLS) data to automatically create listing videos for agents.

The product doesn’t use actual video of the property, but instead overlays provided images with animated titles, housing market figures and potential mortgage rates put to a soundtrack.

Videos are ready within “minutes,” according to the release. Each video also has professional narration and is branded to individual agents and their brokerages.

If the data is available, Listing Home Run will pair property videos with a community highlight video and a general market status overview video. All videos are embeddable and ready for social media.

The company’s vice president of video solutions, Amie Hall, remarked that the intent of the product is to help agents worry about one less thing when selling a property.

“With Listing HomeRun, Terradatum has bundled all the tools and video assets needed to streamline the listing marketing process, enabling agents to deliver stylish, informative presentations with minimal effort or expense,” Hall said in the release.

The real estate industry has turned quickly to video content during the COVID-19 pandemic. Agents are using video to share listing information, promote themselves and offer open house services for properties on the market in places where in-person showings are challenging or impossible.

A static PDF flyer and an email template are also generated to complete the listing package. All content is hosted and available for viewing and download on a personalized landing page for the property.

The cost for a Listing Home Run is $29.95 for each listing, and no contract is required.

