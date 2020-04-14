A Bay Area home that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant recently rented has been listed off market for $5.99 million.

The home, which sits at 4614-4616 Rockingham Court in Oakland, California, is owned by an unidentified couple who had been renting it to Durant in recent years. Durant, who along with several other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus in March and has since recovered, had been a tenant until the owners decided to sell.

Durant moved from the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and was set to make a comeback from a foot injury until the pandemic put an end to the 2020 NBA season.

A home that Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kevin Durant has been renting recently been listed off the market for $5.99 million. Durant, who along with several other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus in March and has since recovered, had been a tenant until the owners decided to sell. Known both for his on-court moves and partnerships with brands like Nike and Footlocker, Durant nets over $38.2 million annually and is currently tied as the fourth high-earning basketball player in the world. The home, which sits at 4614-4616 Rockingham Court in Oakland, California, has seven bedrooms and over 7,000 square feet of space. The grounds boast a landscaped front yard, a patio, a three-car garage and a basketball court. "At 6'10 former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant needed a home with a little extra headroom," Compass agent Andrea Gordon, who is representing the property, wrote in a statement. "He found just the right fit in this extraordinary home — designed to delight — and entertain." Durant moved from the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and was set to make a comeback from a foot injury until the pandemic put an end to the 2020 NBA season. The property has also been used to host corporate events for companies Google, Facebook, Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Hennessy.

While the details of how much Durant paid a month and when he moved out have been kept private, the property is clearly extravagant: seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two separate apartments, a spiral staircase and glass walls offering views of San Francisco. The grounds also boast a landscaped front yard, a patio, a three-car garage and a basketball court. It has, in the past, also been used to host corporate events for companies Google, Facebook, Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Hennessy.

“At 6’10 former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant needed a home with a little extra headroom,” Compass agent Andrea Gordon, who is representing the property, wrote in a statement. “He found just the right fit in this extraordinary home — designed to delight — and entertain.”

Durant offered a glimpse of the home as it was when he lived there during a livestream he posted in April of 2017:

Known both for his on-court moves and partnerships with brands like Nike and Footlocker, Durant nets over $38.2 million annually and is currently tied as the fourth highest earning basketball player in the world.

Email Veronika Bondarenko