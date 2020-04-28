Last week, we asked you, our readers, to share the first step you’ll take for your business once isolation is over. Here’s what you had to say.



Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The onset of COVID-19 forced a broad range of industries to turn to the digital world to help keep business going. Real estate professionals, for example, began relying on virtual tours to show homes. Now more than ever, technology has become an indispensable part of our work culture — and it seems like that will continue to be the case, even after shelter-in-place days are behind us.

Last week, when we asked you about the first step you’ll take to nurture your business after quarantine, a handful of your answers pointed to the continued use of virtual tools. Others included a celebration with the team and client event. Here’s everything you had to say:

Release of our rebranding efforts as a virtual company. We decided we don’t need our brick-and-mortar space after business spiked during quarantine.

A celebration with the team.

Hit “click” on MLS and offline listings. Go and show homes.

Thoroughly clean, declutter and disinfect everything. There will be hand sanitizer everywhere and a sign on the door.

Host a client event.

Prospect.

Getting my team back to the office so we can focus all of our lead generation together. While we all agreed to work from home, those with children simply can’t be as productive and distractions loom large.

Get a haircut.

Virtual showings.

Retake all of my listing photos and remake all of my virtual tours. Make sure that there are drone aerials and walk-throughs for each one.

Nothing to be changed. Except I’ll do more virtually.

Get out of my house and back to my office! Can’t wait to have my house back to normal!

What did we miss? Please share in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

