Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss Realogy’s $400 million deal, benefits to homebuyers and John Krasinski’s inspiring SGN series.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Back in November of 2019, Realogy signed a $400 million deal with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) and SIRVA Worldwide to sell Cartus’ relocation services branch. Now, the real estate behemoth is suing MDP and SIRVA, which are blaming the pandemic for not following through with the purchase agreement. This week, Byron and Nicole discuss the ins and outs of the deal and how the news is affecting Realogy’s stock.

The duo also talk about how homebuyers might be benefiting during this health care crisis and share their takes.

Marketeer of the week

The winner this week is Some Good News (SGN) San Antonio put together by Tim Macy, who took a page out of John Krasinski’s playbook. While in quarantine, Krasinski has been hosting a series packed with good news and positivity.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

After 25 years, Inman Connect is coming to you. We’re transcending our legendary events in a live digital event, Inman Connect Now. Get ready for the top industry leaders plotting the path forward, new business ideas and opportunities, networking like you’ve never imagined it, and tons of exciting new magic, all straight to you. It’s all part of an epic new Inman experience, Connect Now, June 2-4, 2020. Click here to save your seat.