Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss how luxury homeowners are turning to auctions, April’s rent payment trends and Zillow’s new virtual open house link option.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Byron and Nicole discuss how luxury homeowners are turning to auctions in the midst of today’s crisis. They cover what opportunities these deals might provide, like, for example, a chance to tap into an international market, where buyers are used to purchasing homes without seeing them.

Also discussed this week: April’s rent payment trends and what they mean to tenants and landlords. As the unemployment rate rises, how will it affect people’s ability to pay their rent?

Marketeer of the week

Zillow wins the accolade this week for adding virtual tour open house links to listings. Now, it’s possible to add a third-party link on your Zillow listing, which will be promoted prior to your virtual open house going live. Find out more here.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.