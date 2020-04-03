Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.
Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. In today’s reality, the mortgage world is very volatile. Interest rates are fluctuating. Guidelines and standards are tightening. Byron and Nicole discuss the state of the industry — and this week, they’re joined by mortgage lender Brian Faye joins, who weighs in on the issue.
Also on the agenda: the debate over whether or not real estate should be considered an essential business. Plus, the No. 1 thing that should be on your checklist as you spend more time at home.
Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.
