Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. In today’s reality, the mortgage world is very volatile. Interest rates are fluctuating. Guidelines and standards are tightening. Byron and Nicole discuss the state of the industry — and this week, they’re joined by mortgage lender Brian Faye joins, who weighs in on the issue.

Also on the agenda: the debate over whether or not real estate should be considered an essential business. Plus, the No. 1 thing that should be on your checklist as you spend more time at home.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.