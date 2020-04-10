Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, as coronavirus and its economic consequences make their way toward middle America, they’ll look at which cities are best positioned for recovery.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, as coronavirus and its economic consequences make their way toward the center of the country and more rural areas, Redfin looked at which cities are best positioned for recovery in a new study.

And Byron and Nicole applaud the National Association of Realtor’s latest move to offer two months of free telemedicine services to Realtors.

Marketeer of the week

This week’s accolade goes to Valley City, North Dakota, broker James Jensen for his imaginative virtual scavenger hunts using 3D home tours. Check them out here.