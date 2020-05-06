Qualia, a title software firm that has helped pioneer digital closings, announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with LemonBrew Technologies, a startup that offers an end-to-end real estate tech platform.

The partnership will involve LemonBrew using Qualia’s technology to power its title and escrow services. According to a statement from the two companies, using Qualia has “allowed LemonBrew to mobilize its team quickly and stay connected digitally in compliance with social distancing orders.”

“LemonBrew uses Qualia to share documents, store search work digitally, receive real-time updates on county recording office closures, and collaborate with clients and partners,” the statement adds.

The partnership also allows LemonBrew to deliver closing packages to clients and notaries electronically, among other things.

LemonBrew was founded in 2018 and initially only served New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It has since expanded to 19 markets and plans to operate across the entire U.S. this year.

The company’s software is designed to connect consumers with real estate agents, mortgage services, and other tools they need while purchasing a home.

Though the partnership was just announced Wednesday, LemonBrew initially started using Qualia’s technology in late 2019. According to the statement, LemonBrew has since seen “a 90 percent month-over-month increase in their underwriting production.” Moreover, “Qualia has allowed LemonBrew to reduce overall processing time from order opening to closing by 23 percent over the last 90 days.”

In a statement, LemonBrew chief operating officer Amit Doshi expressed excitement about working with Qualia, particularly at a time when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for remote services.

“As a real estate platform that handles real estate transactions from the homebuying search all the way to the closing,” Doshi said, “we’ve seen housing demand and supply go down, but conversely, refinances go through the roof, and we are committed to staying open for business and supporting our partners and clients through this unprecedented time and beyond.”

Qualia was founded in 2015 and has since made headlines for, among other things, offering all-digital closings to both real estate agents and their clients. The company also offers a business-focused platform, and late last year raised $55 million in funding.

Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia, praised LemonBrew in a statement Wednesday as “a high-growth real estate technology company that is taking an innovative approach to the brokerage model.”

“We’re excited to play an integral role in their expansion and transition to contactless closings,” he added.

