Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss Opendoor’s return to contact-free selling and an MTV ‘Cribs’-style listing video worth praising.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

On May 2, Inman author Nicole Solari wrote an article listing 12 things agents shouldn’t be doing in today’s world. This week, Byron Lazine and Nicole White share their own take on the issues brought up in the piece, point by point.

They also discuss best practices agents should adopt — from keeping everyone in loop with what’s going on, to following safety procedures and making sure clients are well-informed throughout real estate transactions.

Additionally, Opendoor recently announced its return to contact-free instant homeselling. Lazine and White delve deeper into the topic, making sense of Opendoor’s decision and how its new tools will work in today’s environment.

Marketeer of the week

Bud Mastropaolo’s ‘Cribs’-style video, which showcases a two-story Newport Beach property, is crowned the winner this week. It touts a more a casual, laid-back approach to a listing video that’s both fun and informational.

