If you missed it, here are the videos from both sessions at yesterday’s Inman Town Hall, focused on 3-month plans and customer touchpoints.

Inman Town Halls are a new series of informal conversations with real estate leaders and members of the Inman community, all born of and reacting to this unprecedented moment in time. It’s all building to Inman Connect Now, our first fully virtual event, taking place just three weeks from now (reserve your seat now).

The fourth Inman Town Hall took place on May 14. In the video above, listen to eXp’s Renee Funk and BHGRE’s Joe Rand talk about their 3-Month Plans, and read the full recap here.

Below, check out the video from the session hosted by Brian Copeland, founder of Doorbell Real Estate, which focuses on the topic of customer touchpoints, and read the full recap.

If you’d like to be notified first about free registrations for future Inman Town Halls, buy your ticket for Inman Connect Now. Connect Now ticket holders will receive priority alert for Town Hall registrations.