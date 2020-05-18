In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry. This week, find out how Arizona broker Leslie Guiley leverages partnerships to do more, whatever the market brings her way.

As a co-founder of BloomTree Realty and the company’s chief operating officer, Leslie Guiley puts a priority on efficient systems and processes. She’s found that cultivating great partnerships helps her brokerage do more and respond better to market conditions, in both hot markets and challenging ones.

Find out how the COVID-19 crisis brought out the best in her existing partnerships — and helped her develop new ones.

How long have you been in business?

I earned my Arizona Real Estate license in 2004. I started in the business as an office manager and transaction coordinator for a top luxury broker in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

That will be right about the time my son will graduate and leave home, so hopefully, I’ll be helping him get started in his first real estate investments.

What is one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

I’ve learned how important it is to surround yourself with the right partners and vendors that share your values and are committed to mutual success.

How did you learn it?

Some vendors are most interested in having lengthy and expensive contracts signed and are less focused on the ongoing success of the implementation.

A good vendor will commit to ongoing support to ensure the success of the technology or system and be comfortable that their performance will keep you tied in as a client.

A great vendor partner steps in to help ensure your success through both good times and tougher times like we have seen with COVID-19.

We have had vendors and partners step in to temporarily reduce fees, provide additional virtual training, offer extra support and demonstrate their commitment to collaboration for our mutual long-term success. The relationships with your vendors and partners are a key part of your business.

What advice do you have for new agents?

My advice for new agents is that when they are considering which company or team to join, ask about the technology and vendor relationships cultivated by the company.

A large team or company can leverage a buy and provide a much better suite of products than you could curate on your own. Find a brokerage where the agents sing the praises of the key technology and tools, and then invest the time to learn them and leverage them to build your business.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.

