Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Over the last few months, industry professionals have been taking advantage of the time spent in isolation to learn new career skills. Not to mention, they’ve also been using the opportunity to become more fluent in tech platforms that are greatly needed in today’s world.

That’s why we had to ask you, our readers, to share a few of the best education tools you’ve tapped into recently. As these answers reflect, there’s a wealth of resources out there — from live events to webinars and everything in between — that agents can attend from the comfort of their own homes. Here are some of your favorites.

“BOLD Pivot” series offered by Keller Williams. Two hours for each session, twice a week for a month. I’m a Realtor emeritus and find this material a great reboot. The CRS classes and annual Sell-a-bration are also amazing.

Lead gen.

Buffini & Company’s “The Pathway to Mastery” course.

It’s not necessarily what I would consider beneficial to the “normal” training I would be looking at on a regular basis, but I have found there are a lot more training courses on self-help, motivation and ways to make your workplace better for you and your organization. And the training is coming from people and organizations I didn’t even know existed.

I’ve been learning how to do my own videos.

A national co-brokerage web conference discussing market trends throughout the nation.

I’m a Keller Williams agent taking “BOLD Pivot” right now, which is very beneficial. It’s a Keller Williams-based training, but any agent can take it. The training focuses on mindset, scripts, database and building a better business.

“Pivot with Tom Ferry.” With over five hours of relevant and COVID-specific content per week, my head is spinning with ideas and motivation, and my energy levels are off the charts! Each week from way back in mid-March, Tom has come up with hour after hour of excellent strategies, dialogues and business-building ideas that can be adopted and duplicated!

“The Generosity Generation” with Michael J. Maher.

Tech tools and error certificate. I learned to navigate some advanced and cool apps.

Steve Shull of Performance Coaching has been doing a 12-week intensive program, with a total of nine sessions Monday through Friday. The program is doing a great job of helping agents reset what and how they’re doing their work to be much more effective in today’s world.

I’ve been learning Zoom.

Reaching out to my database and making welfare check-in calls.

I work with a real estate firm named EGA Homes which stands for Eagle, Globe and Anchor, the Marine Corps logo. The owner is a U.S. marine and veteran of operations Desert Shield and Storm, and therefore is well-trained on nuclear, biological and chemical warfare. Throughout the pandemic, we went through a boot camp and special ops real estate training, which consisted fundamentally of how to alter our way of doing business with rapid response protocol. Daily, we would be given a mission of calling a minimum number of clients, conducting virtual open houses, direct mail, phone banks and more. The training and accountability were amazing, and our production increased higher than before the pandemic hit. Part of their training also included how to establish a proper mindset, mental toughness, discipline and safety measures which mirrored those learned by marines as part of their nuclear, biological and chemical wakeful training on how to remain safe but still accomplish the mission. We were put into small fire teams and taught how to keep each other accountable as well.

John Maxwell on leadership.

Virtual listing consultations — practical strategies in a changing world.

In-depth training on how and why to use a good CRM system to keep track of the contacts you’re making with your sphere of people. I’ve been putting the practice into place and taking action so my people know I am active, informed and ready to help them, or anyone they know, as our world “opens” back up.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

