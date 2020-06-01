Virtual open houses, digital closings, conversations from behind face masks — what productivity looks like for real estate agents this summer covers new terrain for all of us. All June, Inman surveys the New Productivity: the tools, skills and insights needed to make it work now.

We’re all finding out new ways to move forward. Whether we’re working from home or heading back into the office, things have changed for good as we enter the summer of 2020. In recognition of that, we’re going to spend June focused on the New Productivity.

What does that look like? We’ll be kicking off the month with our first virtual event, Connect Now, June 2-4, where we’ll hear from professionals nationwide on everything you should know about running your business in this new normal whether you’re an agent, broker-owner, indie broker or team leader.

Then, we’ll spend the rest of the month taking an in-depth look at how to be productive as we not just come to terms with, but come to master, our new normal.

Look for Inman handbooks on packing the most productivity into presentation, how to best utilize your CRM in this time and selling homes without stepping foot in them.

Inman will also feature stories all month long from our contributors about how to make the most of your time and set your business up for longevity. Stay tuned for more.