Dozens of local chapter leaders with the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) are currently resigning en masse after founder and President Jeff Berger rejected their demands to step aside amid an ongoing controversy regarding governance, censorship and incendiary comments.

The resignations began Wednesday, Mainframe Real Estate founder and CEO Sean Frank told Inman. Frank — who was a chapter leader in Orlando, but was speaking on his own behalf — said the resignations come after the “last glimmer of hope has been extinguished” for reforming NAGLREP. The chapter leaders are also encouraging their entire membership bases to similarly walk away from the organization.

“It looks like everybody gave up hope today,” Frank said.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many local leaders were part of the mass resignation, but Frank estimated it could be as many as 40 or more.

Frank expressed deep disappointment with the decision to resign, saying that NAGLREP’s mission of advocating for LGBT rights and equality is important. But he added that local leaders felt they had little other choice.

The resignations are a response to a controversy that began last month when some NAGLREP members had concerns about Berger’s Facebook comments suggesting the public was being “duped” regarding the coronavirus, among other things. Those members eventually began digging into NAGLREP’s governance and discovered Berger’s wife and mother were officially listed as board members — while the board on the organization’s website did not appear on government non-profit filings.

Robert Peterson, one of the then-NAGLREP members who looked into the issue, told Inman “the documents raise some very significant questions that need to be answered,” adding that “in my view it’s a misrepresentation that Jeff has never addressed.”

The controversy escalated when Berger deleted questions about the issues from Facebook, and kicked questioning members — including Peterson and others — out of NAGLREP’s Facebook page and website. He later severed ties with brokerage Engel & Völkers — the brokerage where Peterson works — and made several incendiary comments to Inman, all of which appears to have inflamed the situation.

For his part, Berger has said the controversy comes down to him being bullied.

During a phone call Tuesday — the audio of which Inman has obtained — with dozens of local chapter leaders, Berger said he was willing to relinquish some control over NAGLREP, but would not step down as president. Berger specifically outlined a plan for NAGLREP to hire an “operations director” who would also serve as a spokesperson.

“I don’t want to be the spokesperson for NAGLREP anymore,” Berger said. “It’s stressful. I’m not handling the burden well.”

Berger reiterated on the call that he believes he has been bullied, and also said he has lately been stressed and depressed.

However, a number of local chapter leaders on the phone call appeared to push for more fundamental changes. And when one participant pointedly asked if Berger would give up the role of president, he responded that he would not.

“No I am not willing to give up the president’s seat,” he said. “This is something that I built from the ground up.”

Berger also apologized during the call, but it was not enough to assuage the concerns of NAGLREP chapter leaders.

In a letter that they sent to Berger — and which Inman has also obtained — more than 30 leaders said that “a public relations disaster has occurred that is beyond measure and it has compromised the future of the organization.” The letter additionally states that NAGLREP members are “in disbelief” and that Berger’s “language, tone, and hasty actions have dismayed the membership.”

“Without your immediate departure from your role, we will lose the support of the members, sponsors, and major industry allies that you have built over the years,” the letter continues. “We are very saddened by the recent developments. We believe so much in what you have created, but we no longer believe you are the proper leader at this time.”

Berger responded Wednesday morning in an email to the chapter leaders, saying “my answer is no.”

“I am not resigning as president from NAGLREP, an organization I founded and shared many successes and achievements with you all,” Berger added. “If you prefer to resign as chapter president, then NAGLREP reserves the right to install a new president for it’s [sic] local chapter.”

The resignations began in the hours after Berger sent his response.

Among those who planned to publicly resign Wednesday was Octavius Smiley-Humphries, a team leader and NAGLREP chapter vice president in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. Like everyone who has spoken to Inman regarding the controversy, he expressed disappointment and said that the resignations are being made “with heavy hearts.”

Smiley-Humphries also said that while he initially tried to stay out of the fray, he eventually felt the need to speak up because “what has unfolded in NAGLREP in the last 10 days is in direct conflict with who I am as a person and how I built my businesses.”

“From what I know, the people who genuinely, truly care about this organization have made an exhaustive attempt to salvage it and to reach out and connect with Jeff in a way that would be beneficial for all of us to remain members and chapter leaders,” Smiley-Humphries added. “Those efforts fell on deaf ears.”

