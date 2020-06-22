The billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc. has sold one of his Bel Air properties to an LLC affiliated with William Ding, a tech billionaire and founder of NetEase.

Back in May, tech entrepreneur and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk put several homes on the market after vowing on Twitter to sell most of his physical possessions, including his collection of homes.

Nearly two months later, Musk has made modest progress on his quest with the $29 million sale of one of his Bel Air properties to an LLC affiliated with William Ding, a Chinese tech billionaire and founder of PC and mobile game development company NetEase, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 16,000-square-foot estate overlooks the Bel Air Country Club, and holds seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property also features a two-story library, a home theater, a two-room guest suite, a tennis court, a wine cellar, a gym and a pool. The property was built in 1990 and has been “extensively remodeled” since then. Other features include a fruit orchard, a motor court and a 5-car garage.

The mansion contains a two-story library | realtor.com The property has extensive grounds that include a fruit orchard | realtor.com The property includes a pool and tennis courts | realtor.com

Musk originally purchased the home for $17 million in 2012 from Mitchell Julis, co-founder of hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisers.

Across the street from the mansion is another property Musk recently listed for $9.5 million — a 2,700-square-foot ranch-style home previously owned by actor Gene Wilder. One stipulation Musk added to the sale of that property is that it “cannot be torn down or lose any [of] its soul.”

In addition, Musk owns five other properties in the state that are currently on the market for a total of about $100 million.

In May, Musk tweeted “Possession[s] just weigh you down.” Looks like the billionaire’s load is starting to get a bit lighter.

