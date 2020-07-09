The best team leaders seek to find safe solutions to grow stronger and more productive by focusing on these seven vital elements to evolve and thrive.

How can you and your real estate team be productive and safe while navigating through the uncertainty of change in the air?

That’s the key question many team leaders are asking themselves, and the answer lies in what you choose to do today.

Most top teams are currently busy — they have leveraged the time available to them, become stronger real estate teams, led by example and enhanced their team’s customer experience while adjusting.

Safety is not the enemy of productivity. The best team leaders seek to find safe solutions to grow stronger and more productive by focusing on these seven vital elements to evolve and thrive.

1. Adopt a leadership mindset

A leadership mindset is what we all need right now; we need to be strategic, proactive and responsive.

It is absolutely vital for leaders to be responsive right now to what’s going on around us. When people are experiencing fear or stress, it’s important for us to be able to adjust to an optimal mindset as soon as possible.

If you lose your power to impact an outcome in your life, you lose all power you have in the situation.

2. Tap into your emotional intelligence

It’s crucial now, more than ever, to establish meaningful connections with your clients, which is where “emotional quotient,” or emotional intelligence, comes in, but only if the real estate team can take all the unsimplified jargon out and understand it for what it is.

Using EQ to understand different personality styles is vital to creating and maintaining relationships, especially during this unprecedented period of time.

It will help you identify observable behaviors associated with various personality styles and successfully connect with each one by customizing your communications.

3. Know your client process

It is crucial for you to know the client process that you and your team will be following.

If your customer experience process has changed as a result of business moving online, make sure you have internalized that new process so you can confidently explain next steps to your client and can create a chain of commitment that will lead you into your next meeting and start you and your team on the right foot.

4. Open communication

For real estate teams, clear direction on who, when and how to connect and communicate within our business and community is key. The goal is a commitment to keep our promises and serve to the best of our ability together.

With so much happening, it’s important to keep your circle informed and proactive.

The open lines of communication are there, and it’s important to position what’s going on in the industry so people do recognize that there is a change that is occurring, but it’s not stopping you from giving them resources over email, phone or a Zoom call.

5. Use your CRM

It can be scary to think of putting years of contacts and experience into the cloud, but a customer relationship management system can serve as an extension of our brain. When your brain isn’t trying to remember each and every detail about your clients, you have the free space to focus on the people who are actually buying and selling. The use of a system will outperform willpower.

6. Test your technology

Before any call, no matter how many times you’ve done them, operate test runs. Practice and record these run-throughs with your team members. Watch the practices with your team before your meeting, so they’re able to understand what the team’s expected standards are.

Know your technology, know your presentation platform, know what links, attachments or assets you may be sending or presenting to them. All of these are ways in which you can work on bringing your most prepared self to your consultation, just like you would for an in-person meeting.

7. Track your results

Tracking ensures you can make changes faster, predict future production sooner and keep your finger on the pulse of the business. You need to know how you’re performing from opportunity to client, client to deal, and past client to valued member of your community.

Members of your community are happy to help and recommend you and your team. They trust you and trust you will take care of their family and friends. You are risking your own time and money when you operate below the capability available for a salesperson in the industry.

Kathleen Black is the CEO of Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her on Instagram at @kathleenblackcoaching or through her website ItTakesa.Team.