An environmentally-forward estate with mountain views just hit the Aspen marketplace for $49 million.

The home, which was designed to incorporate elements of Colorado’s natural surroundings, is one of the most expensive listings to grace the high-end mountain and ski resort. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Florida venture capitalist Lawrence F. De George had it built after buying the lot for $16 million back in 2009.

At over 15,000 square feet but with just four bedrooms, the home is an example of modern design. A granite exterior leads into an interior made of wood and glass. Mountains, hills or rivers can be seen from almost ever part of the home, even inside two glass elevators. The front of the property boasts views of mountains and Roaring Fork River while the back leads right into the White River National Forest.

To stay environmentally-friendly, the property is LEED-certified and makes use of solar panels and geothermal heating. As part of its air circulation system, extra oxygen is pumped into the main bedroom — a feature designed to offset some of the head-spinning mountain air and make residents feel like they’re closer to sea level. De George had originally built the house for himself but, now 75, realized that it is too big and put it on the market.

Carrie Wells, a broker at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, is the listing agent overseeing the sale. If the property sells for the asking price, it will go on the books as one of the most expensive sales to ever take place in Aspen. And that could very well occur — ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the United States, wealthy Americans have flocked to the ski resort for the summer.

Wells previously told Inman that prices have soared while some have paid over $100,000 a week to rent a property in Aspen.

