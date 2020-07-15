RealSure, the joint iBuyer platform from Realogy and Home Partners of America, is returning to a handful of markets today, after it was paused at the height of the pandemic. The platform now includes a lengthier home sale guarantee and updated protocols to make the move easier for consumers at a time of uncertainty.

“After carefully listening to and learning from our clients during this time of uncertainty in the world of home buying and selling, Realogy and Home Partners of America took the time to reimagine and refresh the RealSure experience that continues to pave the way for the future of iBuying,” John Peyton, Realogy Franchise Group’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“The announcement of these two distinct updates to RealSure furthers our commitment to help empower home sellers to make confident choices when selling their home and to provide flexibility while they work to buy a new one.”

RealSure was initially launched in October 2019 with the goal of pairing consumers with a Realogy agent and giving them the certainty of an all-cash offer as a fallback, if they have trouble selling their home on the market.

The company originally offered a 45-day period in which that initial offer from RealSure could be accepted at any time. Now, the company has doubled the length of that period to 90 days, creating even more security if a third-party closing takes longer than usual due to any number of circumstances.

The other component of the program is RealSure Buy (previously known as RealSure Mortgage), which essentially allows the homeowner to use a RealSure cash offer as collateral to purchase another home.

Homesellers that do opt to sell to RealSure now have the option to stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing, while they prepare to move, offering additional flexibility.

The platform is live in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; and Austin and Dallas, Texas, for consumers working with a participating affiliated agent. The brands working with RealSure from Realogy are: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

Home Partners of America acts as the capital for the homebuying platform.

“We’re very pleased to be partnered with Realogy and their affiliated agents to deliver updates and new tools to sellers, buyers and agents through RealSure, allowing them to move forward with both certainty and flexibility during these uncertain times,” Bill Young, CEO of Home Partners of America, said in a statement.

