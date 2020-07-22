This year, Zoom proved to be essential in connecting with your sphere, generating more leads and marketing your listings. Here are a few productive and fun ways you can make the most out of the platform.

Would you like to spend less money on your lead generation and trounce your competitors in the process? If so, Zoom is an incredibly powerful tool for lead generation, building connection and, ultimately, closing more deals.

Dena Jones, director of strategic partnerships and assistant vice president for Fidelity National Title in Phoenix, explained why Zoom is such a powerful lead generation and lead conversion platform:

“One of the biggest benefits that several of my clients have shared with me is that today, with the Zoom environment, they have the ability to create really focused, intentional, quality conversations and build rapport really quickly,” she said.

This then leads them to establishing a higher level of trust and generating more referral business. So, to put Zoom to work in your business as a powerful lead generation tool, here’s what to do.

1. Make your sellers the co-host of your next virtual open house

Many people are still uncomfortable about having people in their homes. Annette Anthony, vice president of technology engagement at Exit Realty, recommends partnering with homeowners to show their home virtually using Zoom.

To do this, invite your sellers to join your Zoom meeting from their mobile device as a co-host. Next, have them share their screen as they walk you and your virtual open house visitors through the property.

Now, here’s the secret sauce that really makes this approach work. As you walk through the property, interview them about what it’s like to live there.

For example, ask:

What does it feel like to live in your neighborhood?

What types of celebrations have you had here — birthdays, parties, neighborhood get-togethers, etc.?

Tell us about some of the best nearby restaurants.

Do you have a dog, and if so, is there a dog park or other fun places to take your dog?

“A homeowner describing their feeling about the home is gold.” Anthony said. “It’s one of the biggest opportunities for agents to leverage with Zoom — have your seller talk about how much they love their home and why.”

No 3D virtual tour, flyer or other marketing piece can compare with the authentic emotion an owner shares when they recall special memories tied to their home.

Best of all, it’s easy to post your Zoom video anywhere you market your listing.

2. Use Zoom to supercharge your buyer seminars

For decades, buyer seminars have been a proven way to generate leads face-to-face. Agents typically bring in lenders, appraisers, title reps, inspectors, home warranty reps and others to discuss current trends and statistics and to explain what consumers need to know about the purchasing process.

In addition to the social distancing benefits, conducting your buyer seminars on Zoom allows you to record the meeting and then repeat it at various times of the week, thus maximizing the number of people you can reach.

3. Qualify leads using the Zoom registration page

Did you know that the Zoom registration page allows you to collect all types of data about the people who attend your buyer’s seminar (or any other type of Zoom meeting)? Not only can you get their name and contact information, you can also ask questions such as:

Are you buying your first home?

Are you aware that many buyers can obtain down payment assistance?

Have you consulted a lender?

Are you working with an agent?

What’s your time frame for purchasing?

Gathering this data allows you to begin building a personal relationship with each person who registers for your meeting and ultimately increases the probability that they will do business with you.

4. Use your Zoom attendee list to conduct additional lead generation

The Zoom dashboard allows you to export your list of attendees into an Excel spreadsheet. From there, you can take that list, put the contacts into your CRM, and then invite them to other Zoom meetings or ask them if they would like to opt-in to your email newsletter.

5. How to convert potential clients who register but don’t attend your meeting

According to Anthony, here’s a place where agents can really shine. “Let’s say you do the meeting,” she said. “Everything was great, but you actually had some attendees who registered but didn’t make it. Now, here’s an opportunity to shine where most agents miss.”

On your Excel spreadsheet pulled from Zoom, you’ll see who attended, how long they were there for and who skipped the meeting altogether. The key is to go back to the individuals who didn’t make it and say, “We had a really great event, but we noticed you didn’t attend, and we hope everything’s OK.”

“Life happens,” Anthony said. “Whether they have a sick child at home, they don’t feel well themselves, or they had another commitment.” Say that you noticed their absence, and that you recorded the session and would like to send it to them if they call back.

Now here’s what’s surprising. Most people will call you back to explain why they couldn’t attend. “The impression that you will leave the most impactful is that you cared enough to notice that they didn’t make it, and you’re following up to let them know that you’re providing the information — and that speaks volumes.”

6. Do a ‘pre-Zoom meeting’ email

You can record a video email (v-mail) using Zoom or a video platform such as BombBomb. In your v-mail, you will quickly remind the person about the meeting date, about the topics you will be covering, any questions they may want you to answer and how excited you are to meet with them.

As Anthony said, “There’s no app, there’s no piece of technology that will ever replace you has a human. So, when you’re excited about something, they’re going to be more apt to commit and join you in your meetings.”

7. Make your background ultra-personal

Jones explains how customizing your background can greatly enhance your lead generation. For example, she held a “Virtual Yappy Hour.” Note how she has personalized her Zoom screen with her branding and made the background unique with the dog photos below:

These types of Zoom showings have been getting a lot of traction because people feel more connected when they have fun.

Jones has also been conducting “new home virtual showcases” where they feature three different new home subdivisions via Zoom and post the showcase on Facebook Live each month. Choose features that make the property unique as with the “super garage” below.

Here’s another example Jones used to promote the new Ritz Carlton that’s under construction in Paradise Valley.

As she toured through the construction at the new Ritz Carlton coming to Paradise Valley, she was able to put herself right in the lobby virtually, even though it isn’t finished yet.

8. How to gather even more eyeballs

Jones also reported on another innovative approach agents are using — following a pet through the house. These types of Zoom meetings let viewers experience what the lifestyle is really like and how it would be if they were live there.

9. Take your iBuyer consultations virtual on Zoom

Jones is in Phoenix, which is ground zero for iBuyers. A great way to generate leads is to run print and online marketing campaigns that say:

“Thinking about selling to an iBuyer? Contact me for a complimentary consultation to determine how to net the most from your real estate sale.”

Conduct the consultation on Zoom, and review how much the seller would net using a traditional real estate sale as well as other options such as using an “iFunder.” (These companies qualify the seller for a loan on the new property they are purchasing. They then buy the seller’s current home, but allow them to lease back until they fund the mortgage on their new home.)

10. ‘Speed dating (networking)’ for local businesses

Numerous realtors have used Zoom to share how their communities can support local businesses. To kick this up a notch, organize a Zoom meeting as a speed networking event. Invite local business owners and other people in your sphere who could benefit from taking part in the event.

Here’s how Anthony suggests doing this: Each person who attends has two minutes to explain who they are, where they are located, share a bit about their business and how people can connect with them.

As both Jones and Anthony mentioned, Zoom allows you to highlight members of your sphere while also showing them how to use Zoom to build their business and to connect with others who share their interests.

The bottom line is that no matter how you use Zoom, it’s a great way to connect with your sphere, generate more leads, grow your referral database, market your listings and close more transactions.

Bernice Ross, President and CEO of BrokerageUP and RealEstateC oach.com, is a national speaker, author and trainer with over 1,000 published articles. If you’re ready to List & Sell Real Estate Like Crazy, learn more about how to do it https://realestatecoach.com/ training/list-sell/ If you’re a new agent who wants to successfully compete even against even the best agents, check out our online new agent sales training at RealEstateCoach.com/newagent