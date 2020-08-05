We all know this year has brought on a range of business challenges, from shutdowns to handling market booms. This week, we’d like to know where you go for advice when you need it.

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

In times of widespread confusion and change, we often try to look outside of ourselves for support and advice. This has been especially true during this pandemic, which sent the world into a tailspin and left most professionals frustrated, unsure and searching for answers.

The truth is, whether we like it or not, COVID-19 has had an impact on people’s businesses. And finding a growth plan right now feels like a decidedly difficult task. Difficult, but not impossible. Although some careers have been brought to a standstill, others have managed to not only survive, but also thrive.

So, this week, we’d like to know who did you turn to — and still continue to look to — for advice on growing your business. It could be your leader, broker or mentor. It could even be a resource, like a podcast that meant something to you, those dog-eared books that inspire you, or certain YouTube videos that you have on rotation when times get tough. Please let us know your thoughts in the one-question survey below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.