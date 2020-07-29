In looking back, what do you think is responsible for keeping your business going this year? Is it your team leader, colleagues, digital platforms or communication tools?

This July, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — what it takes to build and join one, how to optimize your team for summer 2020, and even when to consider leaving one. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Ever since COVID-19 uprooted people’s lives and work routines, we’ve been relying heavily on a handful of resources and people to help us navigate the chaos and find some semblance of normalcy.

Leaders have stepped up to coach their agents and mentor them on running their businesses through the uncertainty. Certain resources like training courses and virtual seminars have been extremely useful.

That’s not saying anything about the vast number of digital tools that we’ve just rediscovered and use on a daily basis. Although we’ve asked you about each one of those things individually before, we’re curious to hear what tops that list.

In other words, in looking back, what’s the most important thing you’ve been leaning on this year? What’s responsible for keeping your business afloat, and what are you singing the praises of? It could be your mentor, your team leader or colleague, your go-to digital marketing platforms and virtual communication tools — we’re leaving this one open-ended.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.