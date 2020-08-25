Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent representing the property.

Iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford is hoping to unload her Beverly Hills estate for $16 million.

The 5,386-square-foot Midcentury-style home, which Crawford and her husband, the nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber, listed for $15.995 million, was built in the 1950s on one acre of land. It is designed as an outdoor-indoor estate in which a main home with full-length glass windows opens into an outdoor living area with a garden and a pool.

Inside, visitors will find five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a mini-spa. An open-floor plan leads to a large family room and sky-lit kitchen onto the screening room and a master suite that opens into the garden.

Crawford and Gerber purchased the home from OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder in 2017 for $11.625 million. During his time in the home, Tedder undertook a major restoration and added some rooms along with a three-car garage.

Crawford, 54, rose to fame modeling for brands like Christian Dior and Calvin Klein in the 1980s and 1990s. Gerber is a businessman who founded the Casamigos tequila brand alongside George Clooney. Their daughter, Kaia Gerber, is currently a model and actress in her own right.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent representing the property.

