A home that was once owned by iconic actor Robin Williams has been cut in price by $1.25 million.

The property, a Belvedere Tiburon home overlooking the San Francisco Bay that Williams bought for $4.05 million in 2008, was originally listed for $7.25 million in November 2019. The current price is now $5.955 million, a cut of $1.25 million. Compass’ Penny Wright-Mulligan and Haley Wright are the listing agents who have been representing the property since it first hit the market.

A home that was once owned by iconic actor Robin Williams has been cut in price by $1.25 million. The property, a Belvedere Tiburon home that Williams bought for $4.05 million in 2008, was originally listed for $7.25 million in 2019. The current listing price is $5.955 million, a cut of $1.25 million. Compass' Penny Wright-Mulligan and Haley Wright are the listing agents who have been representing the property since it first hit the market. The 6,500-square-foot home is a beautiful Mediterranean-style villa that has water views from all of its six bedrooms. After Williams' death in 2014, it went to his widow Susan Williams and left untouched in an effort to sell it.

The 6,500-square-foot home is a beautiful Mediterranean-style villa that has water views from all of its six bedrooms. After Williams’ death in 2014, it went to his widow Susan Williams and left untouched in an effort to sell it. The property includes a pool and hot tub overlooking the bay, a dock leading to the water, a large patio and a three-car garage.

With an Oscar and numerous Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, Williams was one of the most beloved actors and comedians of the late 20th century — some of his most iconic roles were in TV shows and movies, including Mork and Mindy, Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Williams’ 2014 suicide remains one of the most upsetting moments for the entertainment world in recent memory and initiated an ongoing discussion about mental health struggles that go unnoticed in the industry.

Email Veronika Bondarenko