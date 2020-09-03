As leader of your team, it’s your responsibility to find a plan, inspire motivation and lead your team through change. Being adaptable to these changes is what sets you apart from other teams. Here are some concrete steps for leading your team through the rest of the year.

Change is inevitable in any business. And in 2020, even though we’re nearing fourth quarter, inevitably there will be a little change, probably for your team, your agents and your clients.

There will always be highs and lows in the market and the economy, especially amid COVID-19. As leader of your team, it’s your responsibility to find a plan, inspire motivation and lead your team through change. Being adaptable to these changes is what sets you apart from other teams. Here are some concrete steps for leading your team.

1. Process your emotions

Change can be scary and overwhelming, especially if you view change as a negative or a loss. For example, you might think that this pandemic has cost you your business, has negatively impacted your opportunity to sell or take things to the next level. The goals you had set for this last quarter of the year, and even this year as a whole, might seem far-fetched now.

Your team could be having these feelings as well. However, it’s important that you process your emotions first. Before you try to lead them with confidence and positivity, work on actually changing your perspective. Change does not have to equal loss; the most successful Realtors view change as an opportunity to thrive.

2. Be transparent

Part of leading your team through change is being honest with them. Get real with them — what is causing the changes and the obstacles you’re facing? It’s no secret that the pandemic has affected how real estate teams operate and conduct transactions. Everyone in your office has had to adapt and alter their processes.

To lead your team members well, you need to maintain their trust in you. This means being transparent with the challenges your team is currently facing and will face in the future. Keep your team updated with the latest information, and don’t try to sugarcoat anything. Honesty and encouragement is the name of the game.

3. Optimize communication

Lack of communication is one of the biggest mistakes you could make right now. Instead, you should be doubling down on your communication efforts. This includes holding meetings for brainstorming ideas and solutions, and meetings where team members can voice their concerns and ask questions. Allow your team members to be creative and innovative, and be open to their solutions and willingness to take risks.

4. Create a plan

With the information you have, create a plan for your team to move forward. Set new goals, like increasing their databases or connecting with their existing network more. Team goals unite everyone so you can move forward together.

Also, motivate team members to set individual goals. Believe in their ability to achieve them. Your confidence in their abilities to get through change is important.

5. Identify the key players

Times of change can provide your strongest players the platform to step up to the plate. As you establish a new normal and work through the kinks of 2020, notice who takes the initiative to come up with new solutions and processes. Who is embracing change and helping to lead their peers through it? Are you providing those team members with enough support and encouragement?

6. Lead with confidence

Hardship makes you stronger. When your team faces an obstacle and overcomes it, the strength and unity on the other side is powerful. As their leader, you must believe in their ability to rise to the occasion.

Trust your key players, don’t fear innovation, and embrace change. If you can lead with confidence, your team members will proceed with confidence, too. Just as Steve Jobs once said, “Great things in business are never done by one person. They are done by a team of people.”

Mary-Anne Gillespie is the CEO and owner of Red Apple Coaching and Consulting in Canada. Connect with her on Facebook or Instagram.