Realtor.com has tapped Chris Patalano as its chief technology officer, it was announced Thursday.

The announcement is the latest in a line of shakeups that have followed the appointment of David Doctorow as CEO of Move Inc., realtor.com’s operator.

“I look forward to working alongside [Doctorow] and the realtor.com team to build highly scalable products and lead what is already a world-class team,” Patalano said in a statement. “I truly believe in realtor.com’s mission and understand the value of helping people find the perfect home.”

“I am excited to dive in and help the company continue to innovate and build amazing experiences for our consumers and our customers.”

Patalano joins the company from Pandora and SiriusXM, where he previously served as senior vice president of engineering. He also held senior engineering roles at Apple and Beats Music.

At realtor.com, he’ll be tasked with defining and leading the implementation of the company’s tech roadmap. He’ll focus on optimizing the company’s overall tech infrastructure while ensuring it has the right processes and tech in place for product development. He’ll also work to guide the implementation of consumer and partnering-facing technology experiences, according to a release.

Since hiring Doctorow, the company has shuffled its entire c-suite, bringing in chief marketing officer Mickey Neuberger and chief people officer Kat Koutsantonis while promoting Rachel Morley to chief product officer, Ben Rubenstein to chief revenue officer and Michael Lam to chief operating officer.

At the same time, many long-time executives have left the company as a result of the re-shuffling. The recent changes include the ousting of two longtime leaders at the company, Ray Picard, the company’s chief revenue officer, and Hahn Lee, the executive vice president of business development and strategy.

Suhail Ansari, the company’s previous CTO, left the company after four years in the role in 2019, to join McAfee as senior vice president of engineering and operations.

