Canada’s largest real estate brand sought a customized solution to streamline its technology offering for 18,000-plus professionals, so it partnered with kvCORE to develop a custom real estate business enterprise solution for all 600 offices across Canada.

More than 18,000 agents throughout the offices of Canada’s largest real estate company, Royal LePage, now have access to a versatile sales, marketing and business-growth platform powered by Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE, according to a press release sent exclusively to Inman.

Deemed rlpSPHERE, the mobile-ready solution was designed to establish a uniform, companywide technology undercurrent for more than 600 individual offices. Rollout started gradually in the spring.

Project stakeholders collaborated for months to customize kvCORE’s enterprise offering, resulting in a flexible platform that marries seamlessly with Royal LePage’s internal systems and company business goals.

Royal LePage COO Carolyn Cheng said in the release that the software will “[give] our brokers, agents and teams a substantial competitive advantage to grow and manage their businesses.”

Inside Real Estate has centered its focus of late on larger-scale businesses, seeking to help national, geographically widespread brokerage brands coalesce tech-stacks. Aligned technology rollouts also strengthen internal operations and create companywide competitive advantages.

Joe Skousen, president of Inside Real Estate, said the partnership offered the company an opportunity to challenge itself and prove its platform’s flexibility.

“Working with the talented and forward-thinking leadership team at Royal LePage to successfully customize our kvCORE platform has been incredibly rewarding,” he said. “We’re honored to be the long-term technology partner powering Canada’s leading real estate brand.”

The press release stated that a uniquely challenging hurdle was overcome by completing the “Canadianization” of rlpSPHERE, a testament to the malleability of the kvCORE enterprise.

Features of the software, which can be viewed in French or English where applicable, span a wide selection of web and mobile-ready lead generation and cultivation, customer relationship management (CRM), social media content distribution, response campaign automation, and print collateral production, among many other features and capabilities.

Every office website can be equipped with contemporary consumer-facing home search that includes street-level polygon map search, school-based selections, commute times and other lifestyle-based preferences.

Landing pages and lead capture forms will help drive lead generation in conjunction with built-in paid web advertising, while leads can be assigned to agents and through teams using an array of routing rules.

The release also stated that top-producing teams can deploy a “sub-account structure” to provide operational autonomy, lead ownership and full branding flexibility.

“Through our partnership with Inside Real Estate, we’re creating a digital ecosystem that positions us well today and will also grow with us in a rapidly changing environment,” Cheng said.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.