The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, one of two organizations that emerged earlier this year amid controversy within a well-known gay and lesbian agent organization, announced Thursday that it has scored a new partnership with industry giant Realogy.

The partnership will give Realogy a seat on the Alliance’s “sponsor advisory board,” which according to a statement focuses “on long term strategy, public policy and industry trends.” Realogy will also participate in “thought leadership” programs, the statement adds.

Additionally, Realogy will have “champion” level status. The Alliance has five partnership tiers, with “champion” being the highest. A spokesperson said the alliance does not disclose financial agreements with partners, but that the lowest tier includes an investment of $5,000. The top three tiers require “significant investments,” the spokesperson added.

In a statement, Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt said “Realogy has been incredible in its support of our community for years.” He also praised the company for its “desire to be a leader and connect with our community.”

“The Alliance will benefit tremendously from having day-to-day interaction with leaders of Realogy who will share their expertise and ideas as we grow to make a difference in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community,” Weyandt added.

The Alliance formally launched in October, but its origins date back to the spring. At the time, the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) was the premier organization for LGBT agents and brokers. However, after concerns arose about the leadership of NAGLREP founder Jeff Berger, many members resigned from the organization.

Some former NAGLREP members then went on to form the Alliance, while others created the RealPride Network. Both organizations seek to advocate for LGBT real estate professionals and see themselves as successors of NAGLREP’s legacy — though the latter organization does still exist.

Thus far, the Alliance has created more than 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to a statement. In addition to Realogy, the organization also has partnerships with Engel and Volkers, banking firm Truist and First American Title. Those three companies have seats on the sponsor advisory board alongside Realogy, as does the National Fair Housing Alliance.

John Peyton, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group, struck an optimistic tone Thursday, describing his company as a partner in the Alliance’s mission to “advocate for, elevate and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.” He also said Realogy “will continue on the journey to create a world free of housing discrimination.”

“At Realogy, we strongly believe in the power of social change and strive to encourage real estate professionals everywhere to be a part of this important movement toward equality,” Peyton added.

Email Jim Dalrymple II