John L. Scott Real Estate, a brokerage with over 110 offices and 3,000 brokers across four states, has teamed up with end-to-end iBuyer platform zavvie to create their new iBuyer platform, Instant Purchase Plus+.

John L. Scott Real Estate, a brokerage with over 110 offices and 3,000 brokers across four states, has teamed up with end-to-end iBuyer platform zavvie to create their new iBuyer platform “Instant Purchase Plus+.”

The program will debut in Portland, Oregon, and give homeowners in the area access to all-cash offers from iBuyers operating in that market.

“Tech-savvy Portland homeowners have more choices at their fingertips when considering selling than ever before,” J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott, said in a statement. “Our suite of programs gives local sellers a range of options, including working with an iBuyer through Instant Purchase Plus+ if it’s right for them.”

The new platform will allow Portland-based homeowners to gain a greater understanding of their selling options on the open market, including the steps involved in working with an iBuyer. Eventually, John L. Scott Real Estate plans to expand Instant Purchase Plus+ into more of the brokerage’s markets as iBuyers enter those markets.

John L. Scott Real Estate boasts offices across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The company closes more than 33,000 transactions totaling more than $14 billion in sales volume on an annual basis.

“Homeowners want to work with a trusted local expert when they decide to sell, and they want to see all of their options,” Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “By teaming with John L. Scott to create Instant Purchase Plus+, we make sure that John L. Scott broker associates remain at the center of the transaction. They have the tools to help homeowners compare all their options when selling, including accepting an all-cash offer from an iBuyer.”

Zavvie is creator of the Offer Optimizer Suite, which gives clients access to online tools and market-specific data to help them understand all of their available selling options.

Email Lillian Dickerson