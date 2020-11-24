A waterfront San Francisco home last owned by late comedian Robin Williams has sold for $5.35 million after a year on the market.

First listed in 2019 for $7.25 million, the Belvedere Tiburon home overlooking the San Francisco Bay was purchased by Williams for $4.05 million in 2008. It is a Santa Barbara-style villa that sits at 6,500 square feet and has six bedrooms and stunning views of the water. The outside grounds include a pool and hot tub overlooking the bay, direct water access, a large terrace and a three-car garage.

After Williams’ death in 2014, his widow Susan Williams left the property untouched in an effort to sell it. Compass’ Penny Wright-Mulligan and Haley Wright have been representing the home since November 2019 and cut it in price to $5.955 million this August.

With an Oscar and numerous Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, Williams remains one of the most beloved actors and comedians of the late 20th century. His talents made films and shows like Mork and Mindy, Tootsie, Aladdin (Williams voiced the genie) and Mrs. Doubtfire comedy cult classics to this day. Dramas like Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society, meanwhile, received numerous awards for the depth of Williams’ acting.

Williams’ 2014 suicide remains one of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments for the entertainment world in recent memory and initiated an ongoing conversation about how mental health struggles in the industry often go unnoticed.

