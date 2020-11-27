Inman Connect is home to the most collaborative, innovative, and successful community in real estate, and we want you to join us!

The best Connect deals of the year are here, and you get to choose.

2-event bundle for $79 : Includes access to Connect Now on December 17, 2020 and Inman Connect on January 26-28, 2021 — live and all replays.

: Includes access to Connect Now on December 17, 2020 and Inman Connect on January 26-28, 2021 — live and all replays. All Access pass for $199 — Best offer: Includes everything in the 2-event bundle PLUS access to all 8 events in the 2021 Connect Now series — live and all replays.

These deals will disappear soon. Secure your spot now!