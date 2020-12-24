Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Last year, Brad Inman jotted down his predictions for 2020, which included skyrocketing homeowners insurance, a booming housing market and iBuyer marketshare surge, among other things.

“Brad predicted that the iBuyer market will represent 50 [percent] of all sales in major U.S. real estate markets,” Byron said. “Obviously, in March, when the coronavirus hit, not only did they not surge in their marketshare, they just paused.”

Did Inman’s other forecasts for 2020 hold true? This week, Byron and Nicole revisited the article in an effort to see which ones came to fruition.

More this week: The duo talked about the three home design trends that quickly faded this year, according to a recent Realtor Magazine article. The list included features like open floor plans, open shelving and sterilized, standardized styles.

Marketeer of the week

The topic of discussion this week was social media — namely, the top trends that are predicted to crop up in 2021. This is based on an Inman article penned by social media expert Katie Lance.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

