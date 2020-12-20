Here are the top nine tips for meeting the social media trends that I think will be essential to focus on in 2021 and beyond.

2021 is right around the corner, and though 2020 was not the year we all planned it to be, thinking ahead to 2021 is key to making the most out of our social media plans to increase engagement and business.

1. Create a content plan

Remember, social media is rented ground, so it’s crucial that you create a plan based on pillar content. Pillar content requires a bit of time, money and energy, but in the long-haul, it’s content that is relevant on Facebook and other platforms. Video, Facebook Live, podcasts and blog content are ideal forms of pillar content.

2. Leverage all facets of Facebook

Make the most out of stories, groups, your business pages, personal profile and more. Use your personal profile to build relationships with past and current clients, your business page to promote your listings and your pillar content.

Maximize your Facebook groups to build community, and use stories to share your behind-the-scenes. When you use all of these in tandem, they can make a massive difference.

3. Review and repost your best content

We don’t need to post new content all the time. Review your Facebook Insights to find out which posts did well in the past, and repost or repurpose.

4. Create content you own

Content that you own should be your pillar content. Put in that time, money and energy to create pillar content, and build out your content library. Consistency is key.

5. Build your email database

It’s one thing for someone to “like” you on Facebook or follow you on Twitter, and it’s a whole other thing when someone opts in to receive your email. It’s essential we don’t spam people and don’t buy lists.

On a weekly or monthly basis, send out valuable information from your content library. This content goes with you wherever you go.

6. Take the online offline

This tip is the secret sauce. Reach out to people on their birthday. Call them. Send them a text. Connect with people. Send a gift or a card. Do something thoughtful. Real estate is a relationship business. It’s less about you and more about others.

7. Don’t automate

Remember, social media is social. You need to make sure you are intentional, have a strategy and show up consistently.

8. Embrace Instagram

Embracing new features like IGTV and Reels can have a considerable impact on your engagement. Is there an opportunity to repurpose your content on Reels? Post consistently.

From my experience, posting three to five times a week in my feed has made a big difference. Don’t just post to post. Give people a reason to like, share and save.

Also, be consistent commenting back and engaging with other people’s posts.

Document your day on your stories. Every time you post on your stories, you move your bubble to the top of people’s feed. I like to post five to 10 stories throughout the day. Have fun with it.

9. Pay attention to LinkedIn

Optimize your profile. Update your LinkedIn skills and expertise. Don’t be a secret agent. Don’t forget designation, expertise and what cities do you serve. Why do you love what you do? Maximize recommendations.

One of the best ways to receive recommendations is to give them. Who have you worked with in the past 30 days? Leave a recommendation. Nine times out of 10, they will be surprised and return the gesture. Social proof.

Utilize the blog feature — even if you are not a writer. Build your exposure and engagement. Free. Share to other social media platforms too.

Katie Lance is the author of #GetSocialSmart and founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, a social media strategy firm and founder of the #GetSocialSmart Academy. She’s been recognized by Inman News as one of the 100 most influential people in real estate and is a featured keynote speaker at many industry events. Katie is also is the author of the best-selling book, #GetSocialSmart.