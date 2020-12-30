As a team leader, introducing a handful of invaluable scripts to your agents goes a long way in helping them ramp up business in the new year. Here are a few worth knowing and practicing.

Using a script will help create consistency, and as a team leader, that’s exactly what you want. Just by introducing a script to your team, which can then be used to measure conversion on a daily basis, your numbers will begin to increase.

So what exactly does a script look like, and how is it used? A script answers the question: What do you say to a prospect to (insert action here)? Most commonly, it’s to get them to hire you or move past a certain objection.

A script must be written down. It needs to be learned, practiced, used, measured and improved upon to increase the conversion rate of prospects to appointments, appointments to contracts, and contracts to deals for all members of the team.

Imagine taking the guesswork out of selling once and for all by using a system that makes your sales results less people-dependent and more system-dependent. With that in mind, in this article, I will be outlining the four sales scripts every agent needs to know in the new year.

1. Seller value proposition

If the client has said “yes” to getting his or her home sold first, here is an effective sales script you can use:

“Well, what I can do is give you a custom professional evaluation of exactly what your home may sell for in today’s market. What this will do is give you the confidence that the price you pick for your home is going to net you the most amount of money in return.

Also, at this time, we are going to review the things we do that average an additional 5 percent on the sale of your home. Would you be interested in this information as well?”

This key piece of information is what will hook your sellers and showcase your value.

2. Buyer value proposition

Since we’ve covered the seller value proposition, it’s only fair that we cover the buyer value proposition. This is the standard value proposition we will make to anyone looking to buy a home for any reason. It’s an all-encompassing offer that sounds as though there are no strings attached and is easy to get.

Until the client says “yes” to this value proposition, we do not move on to close for an appointment. Don’t “ask” clients if they want what you have — tell them what you will do for them:

“Well, what I can do for you is send you daily emails of all the homes that match what you’re looking for. What I’m going to send will have the address, price and all available photos — all the information I get as a Realtor. It will update you daily by sending out only what is new or had a price change the instant it becomes available.

Oh, and our clients also get access to powers of sale, estate sales and other great deals. Would you be interested in this information as well?”

The extra information can be anything you choose that represents a great value to the client on the phone. For example, for investors, it might be a list of the top 10 cap-rated opportunities on the market. For resale buyers, it might be the top 10 best-buy list for a specific area.

3. FSBO converting

“Hi, my name is (agent) with (company or team), and I’m not calling to try and list your home for sale — I may have a buyer for your home!”

This script is key for any agent. This will surprise the seller as 20 other real estate agents have probably already called them to try to get the listing.

This is where you start building a rapport with the sellers, and give them your history of selling homes in their area, and how many signed and qualified buyers you work with at any given time.

After you give them this information, and answer any questions, book that 10 to 15-minute tour of their house, and discuss how you can help each other.

4. Follow-up

Follow-up calls are shaped by three different scenarios:

Long term: If the call back is over four months away, call them back in half the time. Short term: If the call back is less than four months away, call them back within the last four weeks of their time frame. If they have a specific reason, then call them back a minimum of two weeks and a maximum of six weeks before their date.

When you’re calling the follow-ups, it’s important — no matter what time frame you follow — to state when you last spoke. Remind them of something specific and unique about their situation. Mention that they have requested you to call around this time, and find out where their real estate plans are at this time. Here’s what you could say:

“Hello, is (name) there please?”

Make sure to ask for the person who requested the information by his or her first name. Continue by saying:

“Hi, this is (agent) from (company or team). We spoke back in November, and you mentioned you were saving for a down payment. You asked me to follow up with you at this time to see how we could help. How are things going with your plans to purchase your first home?”

Let him or her answer. If you don’t get any real information, say:

“Well, the last time we spoke you were looking at (making a move in September, buying an investment property or retiring and moving north). Is that still your plan of action?”

The only way you can make your sales scripts better in 2021 is if you practice them — until you know them like the back of your hand.

When it comes to enforcing the training, anyone who has talked to me about it knows this will be my answer: Know it so well you can’t forget it. Learning it all and dedicating weeks to mastering the art of these scripts ultimately pays off.

Kathleen Black is the CEO of Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her on Instagram at @kathleenblackcoaching or through her website ItTakesa.Team.