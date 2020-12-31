Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Now that the year is drawing to a close, Inman reached out to several economists to get their forecast on what 2021 will bring. In an article published last week, these economists shared their predictions on home sales and prices, the impact of a COVID-19 vaccine on inventory and the possibility of another recession.

In today’s episode of The Real Word, Byron and Nicole filtered through the story, chiming in with their thoughts on each of listed predictions and why (or why not) they might come true.

“Here’s one of my predictions for 2021,” Byron said. “Land values jump up considerably for the first time in years, especially locally where we’ve seen land just not be worth much. You’re going to see land across the board jump up considerably.”

More this week: Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, which boasts 2,700 acres of property, sold for $22 million. The amusement park-style estate was bought by Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner and billionaire investor Ron Burkle.

Marketeer of the week

This week, the spotlight is on Stefan Swanepoel’s Trends Report, which Byron referred to as “the best piece of real estate literature that you can consume every single year.” Byron and Nicole featured a preview of the 200-page report, with more to come next episode.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
New Year's Sale: Join us for January Connect + 9 Connect Now events next year. You'll thank yourself later.SEE THE DEALS×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription