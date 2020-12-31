Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Now that the year is drawing to a close, Inman reached out to several economists to get their forecast on what 2021 will bring. In an article published last week, these economists shared their predictions on home sales and prices, the impact of a COVID-19 vaccine on inventory and the possibility of another recession.

In today’s episode of The Real Word, Byron and Nicole filtered through the story, chiming in with their thoughts on each of listed predictions and why (or why not) they might come true.

“Here’s one of my predictions for 2021,” Byron said. “Land values jump up considerably for the first time in years, especially locally where we’ve seen land just not be worth much. You’re going to see land across the board jump up considerably.”

More this week: Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, which boasts 2,700 acres of property, sold for $22 million. The amusement park-style estate was bought by Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner and billionaire investor Ron Burkle.

Marketeer of the week

This week, the spotlight is on Stefan Swanepoel’s Trends Report, which Byron referred to as “the best piece of real estate literature that you can consume every single year.” Byron and Nicole featured a preview of the 200-page report, with more to come next episode.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.