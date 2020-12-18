Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Byron and Nicole took on another piece penned by Bernice Ross. This time, the duo chatted about lead generation — or more precisely, where agents spend most of their lead gen dollars.

For agents who’re thinking about both fresh and tried-and-true lead generation strategies to implement in the new year, this week’s episode included seven tactics (thanks to Ross) they can take advantage of.

“I think in 2021, folks, the majority of your money should be spent on generating leads online that are going to be new to your pipeline that you’ve never spoken to,” Byron said.

In other news: Byron and Nicole shared their thoughts on HousingWire, which has recently been making moves with the acquisition of REAL Trends. According to Realtor Magazine, “the acquisition sets up HW Media as a robust real estate publisher, expanding the company’s reach to more than 11 million real estate, mortgage, and fintech professionals each year.”

Marketeer of the week

This week, the spotlight goes to streaming giant Neflix. In an effort to help combat systemic racism in the real estate industry, Netflix will donate $25 million to Enterprise Community Partners.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.