Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

After going over it briefly last episode, Byron and Nicole dedicated this week’s conversation to the 16th edition of the Swanepoel Trends Report. And in true The Real Word style, the duo broke down the episode into a handful of talking points, sharing four trends of the nine featured in this year’s report.

“Stefan Swanepoel and his team at T3 Sixty put this together every single year,” Byron said. “It’s the most extensive trends report in the industry where they really get us ready for what’s going to happen in 2021. These aren’t predictions. This is data, statistics, information […]”

The trends Byron and Nicole talked about this episode included the housing affordability reality, the clear cooperation policy, the brokerage ancillary business playbook and the real estate franchising landscape.

In next week’s episode, the conversation will continue to cover takeaways from the five other trends mentioned in the Swanepoel Trends Report. All to say, stay tuned.

