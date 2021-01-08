Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

After going over it briefly last episode, Byron and Nicole dedicated this week’s conversation to the 16th edition of the Swanepoel Trends Report. And in true The Real Word style, the duo broke down the episode into a handful of talking points, sharing four trends of the nine featured in this year’s report.

“Stefan Swanepoel and his team at T3 Sixty put this together every single year,” Byron said. “It’s the most extensive trends report in the industry where they really get us ready for what’s going to happen in 2021. These aren’t predictions. This is data, statistics, information […]”

The trends Byron and Nicole talked about this episode included the housing affordability reality, the clear cooperation policy, the brokerage ancillary business playbook and the real estate franchising landscape.

In next week’s episode, the conversation will continue to cover takeaways from the five other trends mentioned in the Swanepoel Trends Report. All to say, stay tuned.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription