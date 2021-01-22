Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Moving and relocation company United Van Lines released its 2020 National Migration Study, which shows the top 10 outbound and inbound states. So, where are people moving to and from, and were the results surprising?

This week on The Real Word, Byron and Nicole discussed these pandemic-era moves, what surprised them from the report and what met their expectations. The duo also chatted about migration patterns in their local market of Connecticut.

In other news: Greg Hague, who was formerly working to “Stop Zillow,” started a new venture called 72 Sold. The service uses “coming soon” to list a home for 72 hours before allowing showings.

So, the question is: Is this a positive approach that drives up the price, or does it do the opposite by discouraging other buyers from even putting in an offer? Byron and Nicole weigh in. “[Hague] has a strategy and a duplicatable formula to getting these homes sold in 72 hours,” Byron said, with Nicole later adding, “I will say, I think for the seller, it’s a great, great thing.”

Marketeer of the week

Inman released a comprehensive list of virtual and in-person real estate events taking place in 2021. This year’s calendar is what earned the spotlight on The Real Word.

