If you’re in the throes of revamping your social media strategy and are wondering what to focus on, look no further. Here, social media expert Katie Lance gives her top social media tips for 2021.

If you’re revisiting your social media strategy this year, you’re probably curious about the most important things real estate agents and brokers need to focus on.

In my latest video, I shared my best advice for how to make the most out of your social media strategy. These are five things that I predict are going to make a huge impact in 2021.

Tip 1: Get on camera

It’s time! Time to get on camera, whether it’s YouTube, IGTV, Instagram Stories, Facebook or all of the above. Done is better than perfect — start with where you are at. The agents and brokers who embrace getting on camera consistently are going to connect with their communities better and attract more business.

Looking for inspiration? Check out RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos’ channel. I love that he publishes his podcast content here, providing really valuable business, real estate and life lessons. Todd Sachs with Sachs Realty is another great example. I love the video interviews and YouTube Live sessions he hosts.

Just getting started? Check out Realtor Jen Sylvester. The first few videos she produced this year are helpful and super relevant to her audience. She’s already getting great feedback on them.

Tip 2: Be a storyteller

It can’t just be all about your listings — I can find those facts anywhere. Tell me the story of how you got into real estate or a story about your client. Be a better storyteller, and your engagement will skyrocket as you cut through the noise of social media. Looking for ideas for stories? Here are a few to spark your creativity:

Who was your most memorable client, and why?

Who was the first buyer you represented? What about the first seller?

How did that experience affect you? What were the lessons you learned?

How long have you been in real estate?

What are the lessons you’ve learned over the years?

How did you get into real estate?

What is the thing that you love most about real estate — more than anything else? What drives you crazy about real estate?

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you, and why?

Where was your first listing?

What do you remember about your first sale?

Tip 3: Embrace Instagram

Instagram is growing by leaps and bounds. The biggest mistake I see Realtors make is missing out on all the real estate available — it’s not just about the feed. Embrace IG Stories, Reels, Guides, IG Live, IGTV and more. I can’t tell you how much my Instagram has exploded, and I think it will continue to do that in 2021 and beyond.

Looking for inspiration? Check out Realtor Roy Powell. I love that he showcases his listings in a unique way. He highlights interesting things he sees as he’s out and about and utilizes IG Live for virtual open houses. You really get a sense of who he is through his feed and Stories.

Another great example is Amy Karol. I love following her Stories and her Reels. Her content is fun and inspiring, and she has a great way of showcasing her life and business in a really interesting and creative way.

Tip 4: Repurpose content

Work smarter, not just harder. In 2021, people are not seeing all of your content. You have to repost and repackage your content to get maximum exposure. Catch people at different times of the day. I challenge you to repurpose each piece of content at least five times.

Here is an example of a few things you can do with one video you create:

Upload to YouTube.

Upload to your Facebook business page.

Share it to your personal Facebook profile.

Tweet the YouTube video two to three times over the course of a few days.

Transcribe the video, and turn it into a blog post

Share the YouTube link to LinkedIn.

Create an Instagram Story about the video.

Edit the video to create smaller “bite-sized” pieces of content.

Pin the YouTube video to a board on Pinterest.

Take the concept and content of the video, and recreate it as an IG Reel.

Here is an example of how we did this recently with a video with Lee Arnold (one of Inman’s ambassadors):

Tip 5: Show up – relationships are everything!

You can’t outsource relationship building. You have to show up — don’t be a drive-by liker. Invest time into your online community, leave meaningful comments, share other’s content, and build others up. It will come back to you!

Katie Lance is the author of #GetSocialSmart and founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, a social media strategy firm and founder of the #GetSocialSmart Academy. She’s been recognized by Inman News as one of the 100 most influential people in real estate and is a featured keynote speaker at many industry events. Katie is also is the author of the best-selling book, #GetSocialSmart.