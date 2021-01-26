DocuSign and the California Association of Realtors (CAR) on Tuesday announced a new partnership that should make it easier for Golden State agents to access the various documents they need.

The partnership means that CAR documents related to offers, listing agreements, disclosures and more will now be available in DocuSign’s cloud-based platform DocuSign Rooms for Real Estate. The platform allows agents to create “transaction rooms,” according to a statement, to which they can add documents. When the agent inputs data into the transaction room, it auto-populates into all of the documents.

The rooms also let agents send the documents to clients for e-signatures.

“This integration keeps the deal moving forward in a consistent, timely manner and creates a drama-free closing day,” the statement adds.

A screenshot showing different “transaction rooms” within DocuSign’s platform. The rooms are organized around different deals, and will now support documents from CAR. Credit: DocuSign

DocuSign has previously partnered with other organizations on transaction rooms. However, CAR has more than 200,000 registered members, and all of those who use DocuSign’s platform will now have a streamlined ability to work with their trade group’s documents. That means Tuesday’s announcement could potentially impact multitudes of industry professionals and consumers.

The partnership between DocuSign and CAR comes amid a rapidly growing interest in virtual real estate services, and digital closings in particular. Just this week, for example, realtor.com and Qualia teamed up to offer new digital closing services, and many similar stories have played out in recent months as well.

Jason Lytz

Regarding the new relationship between CAR and DocuSign, Jason Lytz — a California agent and regional director at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale — expressed excitement at what lies ahead.

“In California, like many states, the state association (CAR) forms are the trusted, legally accepted medium for our agents to complete their transactions,” Lytz said in a statement. “I’m excited to see what DocuSign is building in a form fill experience, given many of our agents already know and love DocuSign core products.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

technology
