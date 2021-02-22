The founder of Keller Williams says Josh Team’s departure was “amicable and mutual” and Marc King was promoted to “lead, inspire, and educate.”

Keller Williams, Monday, announced a major leadership shuffle that saw President Josh Team leave the company and the appointment of Marc King as the president of the international real estate franchisor.

The move caught many off guard, coming just days after Team represented Keller Williams at the company’s virtual Family Reunion event.

Gary Keller, the co-founder of Keller Williams and executive chairman of its parent company KWx provided more context on the moves in a letter to agents, Monday.

Read Keller’s full letter below:

Dear Keller Williams family,

Like many of you, I spent this weekend reflecting on Family Reunion. The commitment of those of you who came together to work on your business, the knowledge that was shared, and, of course, our remarkable culture on clear display was inspiring. Our time together last week painted a picture of the future of our Keller Williams family – one that is bright, agile, and abundant.

Onward. It’s not just a phrase – it embodies the forward-looking perspective of our organization. So with that in mind, I’d like to take a moment to look forward with you and share some important changes on the structure of our company.

Recently, Josh Team and our leadership team sat down to discuss an amicable and mutual departure agreement and set up a thorough transition plan. As Josh moves into the next chapter in his career, we want to honor the work that he has done as president of Keller Williams. He was an advocate for technology that serves our people and created partnerships that made all of us stronger and more prepared to thrive. I want to sincerely thank him for his many contributions and unique perspective and wish him all the best.

Since it was created, Keller Williams has been a company grounded in growth, innovation and above all, culture. We have promoted Marc King from Co-Director of Growth to president of Keller Williams to lead, inspire, educate, and continue this legacy. His deep knowledge of our company, rich experience, and embodiment of our culture makes him a natural fit for this new role. I am looking forward to working very closely with Marc to achieve a smooth transition.

Additionally, Matt Green has been promoted from Co-Director of Growth to Head of Agent and Partner Experience. Working in close partnership with myself and Marc, Matt is passionate about making sure that all of our tools and technology are used, loved, and meet your needs now and in the future.

We are also promoting Jason Abrams from VP of Industry to Head of Industry. Jason will continue his work to center your business, your needs, and your voice at the heart of everything we do.

Lastly, we are bringing on Chris Cox as Head of Technology and Digital. Chris is a proven servant leader who most recently held the position of Senior Partner at Bain & Company, and has extensive experience in banking, insurance, financial technology and emerging digital technologies. He is passionate about championing technology that serves you and your clients at the absolute highest level.

I’d also like to acknowledge and apologize that for many of you, some of this is not new information. You may have already read about these updates on social media. Our intent is always to share this kind of information with you – our KW Family – first. Unfortunately, word got out before we were able to get this out to you. Thank you for understanding.

Keller Williams: I have never been more excited about the future of our company. I have never had more confidence in our ability to give you what you need to win. I know that together, we are stronger, smarter, and more prepared for what the future holds.

Onward…

Gary

