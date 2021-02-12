Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

As Zillow announced Wednesday, it made a big move with the acquisition of ShowingTime for $500 million. But what does this mean for agents? Byron and Nicole reacted to the news this week, sharing their thoughts about some of the top agent concerns, questions and speculations.

“I think this is their biggest move yet — their biggest acquisition move,” Byron said. “Even if it’s not the biggest acquisition price-wise, I think it’s the most impactful one that they’ve made to this point.”

More this week: Grant Cardone is teaming up with eXp Realty. The question is: What will his role be? Inman recently reported that Cardone’s role at eXp still remains unclear, but that “he did recently promise to add ‘nitro’ to the brokerage’s already successful strategy.”

Is this a racket? Byron and Nicole think so. “I still have so many questions,” Nicole pointed out.

Marketeer of the week

The spotlight this week goes to The Weeknd, who paid $7 million (of his personal money) for his Super Bowl halftime performance. Listen to this week’s episode for what this has to do with your real estate business and what agents can learn from it.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription