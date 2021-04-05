We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

Whether you’re a new agent or an experienced agent, you have to know your numbers. That means everything including how many prospecting calls you need to make to get the next listing appointment, your local market statistics, and the interest rates that your lender partners are seeing on a monthly basis. Knowing your data ensures you are seen as the expert on all things real estate in your area.

