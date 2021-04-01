We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

Amid all of the ups and downs that were 2020, real estate kept humming for what turned out to be a career high for many in the industry. This month, we’re focused on what’s working in the field and how agents have adapted to do deals hand over fist while leaning on the basics that form the foundation of the real estate business. All told, it’s a recipe to make more money.

What to expect

  • Contributed pieces from real estate pros across the nation on what’s working, new strategies and tips for making more profit.
  • Handbooks and in-depth service pieces on topics like navigating tight inventory and winning bidding wars.
  • Daily “Back to Basics” tips videos from industry players.
  • Connect Now, April 20.
  • Weekly Pulse surveys, where we’ll poll readers on various aspects of their businesses and report back with our findings.
  • More service pieces than we can list!

How to get involved

If you’re a real estate agent or broker, work on a team, or are involved in the mortgage side of the transaction, we invite you to contribute and share your knowledge. Also, take our weekly Pulse survey to share your insight on the week’s topic.

