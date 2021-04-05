Julie Nelson, chief success officer at The Nelson Project, eXp Realty, shares her tried-and-true formula for going back to the basics. For Nelson, it’s all about starting conversations on real estate.

We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

What’s an agent’s short job description? Well, as Julie Nelson, chief success officer at The Nelson Project, eXp Realty, said it’s all about having informative and meaningful conversations with people about real estate. That is what’s at the core of every real estate professional’s job. If you kick-start your day with this task high on your to-do list and dedicate two hours to it, you’re going to be in good shape.

Julie Nelson is the chief success officer at The Nelson Project, eXp Realty in Austin, Texas, and the author of Success Faster: Quickly Launch or Relaunch Your Real Estate Career and Success Faster On Fire Hot. You can follow her on YouTube or LinkedIn.