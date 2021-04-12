At the next Connect Now on April 20, Spencer Rascoff and Brad Inman will talk about the latest innovations in real estate. The dynamic duo will cover everything from SPACS to iBuying.

Spencer is no stranger to the Inman stage, but his story in real estate provides a unique perspective. He’s the former CEO of Zillow. He’s the founder of PacasoSupernova, and dot.LA. Brad’s interview will undoubtedly set up the newest chapter for Spencer, and the future of real estate.

Watch above to see what Laura Monroe, Inman’s Global Head of Community and Amy Somerville, Moment of Clarity Owner and Founder, and MC for the event, have to say about it.

Be there for the full interview. There are just a few days left to register for Connect Now. Reserve your spot now.

