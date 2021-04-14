We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world. Get full access to the series for 50 percent off here.

Send handwritten notes to potential sellers in the neighborhoods your buyers like at least three per person, and then follow up with a phone call or visit.

This simple act will get people thinking about selling if they haven’t considered it, secure a double-ended, off-market deal for buyers, and give you the potential for more listings.

Want tips on writing better handwritten notes? Check out these helpful templates:

Would you like to submit a Back to Basics video? Reach out to us.