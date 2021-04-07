This month, we’re focused on taking it Back to Basics. Here are the top stories we’ve published thus far. All told, it’s a recipe to make more money.

Here are the top Back to Basics stories we’ve published this April. All told, it’s a recipe to make more money.

Skills

What differentiates a rookie from a top-notch, seasoned pro, you ask? Well, it starts with an in-depth knowledge of the market and a knack for accurately gauging property values. Here’s how you can hone that skill and set yourself up for long-term success.

From keeping a vigilant eye on your market to knowing when to opt out of a war altogether, here are the essential tips you need to conquer the bidding war.

There’s no doubt that the art of persuasion has a critical place in real estate sales. Here’s what agents can learn from bestselling author Daniel Pink’s MasterClass on sales and persuasion.

Rising levels of homelessness have increased the incidents of unlawful access to homes on the market. Here are a few key steps to respond to unauthorized entry and preventative measures to ensure it does not happen in the first place.

Buyers and sellers

By setting expectations early, agents can put their clients in a better position and educate them on the often frustrating marketplace so they can make quick, sound decisions. Here’s how.

Marketing

Creating fresh and unique content is not easy, and it can be quite time-consuming. Recycling content reduces the effort required; allows you to expand your reach across multiple platforms; and gives consumers, prospects, and search engines what they’re looking for.

Consumers increasingly write, read and follow online web assessments. So, have you accepted reviews as a part of your communication with the market? Here are a few compelling reasons why you should.

As any agent will tell you, video creation should have a special place in your marketing plan. Although it might seem intimidating at first, you’ll quickly learn there are easy and cheap ways to level up your video game. Here are all the tools you’ll need — from basic to pro.

A constant presence in major media outlets is a valuable way to promote and grow your real estate business on all levels. Here’s how a strong public relations strategy can elevate your brand and what you should keep in mind when hiring a PR team.

A year after launching his TikTok account, GZB Realty broker and managing director Alexander Zakharin now generates 80 percent of his business using the youth-oriented app.

Productivity

Time-blocking is standard real estate productivity advice, but here’s the thing: It doesn’t work. Here’s a better approach to time management that’ll help you stick to your priorities and knock out those dollar-producing activities.

Every spring, we dive into the same tradition — clearing out the old and organizing the new. If you’re ready to dust the cobwebs off your business and reorganize your work life for the better, here are a few tips to get you started.

Business planning

When the economy is strong and confidence is high, people become idle and get too comfortable. When a crisis hits, they leap into panic mode. That’s why, to prepare for any future uncertainty, team leaders have to take these important steps now.

Whether you’re a newly minted agent or an experienced pro, business planning can be a challenging task. But there’s a simple-to-follow approach that’ll help you create a timeless plan for your business — and it starts by answering these key questions.

Getting your website to rank on Google is like putting together pieces of a puzzle. All of your efforts across various channels come together to build your website’s authority. Here are few tips to help drum up more traffic for your business.

New agents

Time-blocking is an incredible tool for real estate agents, especially those just getting into the industry. This practice encourages you to spend time on the items that have the most impact and ensures you are working at maximum productivity. Here’s how to get started.

As a real estate pro, it’s your job to help clients pinpoint what they want and then help them find it. If you’re a newly minted agent, here’s what you should be doing throughout your clients’ homebuying journey.

Teams

Whether you have a large team or are just starting to build your first, there are fundamental principles worth knowing. The basics are the basics for a reason. They work. Here are 10 team-building basics that every leader should know.

Shareable home improvement

Pet odors can be extremely off-putting to some buyers and require a little extra elbow grease to get rid of. Here are a few tricks to get that stinky smell out of your new listings.

Plumbing issues can cause so many headaches for buyers, sellers and their agents. If you’re a real estate pro, knowing a few simple tips and having an understanding of these problems can help put your and your clients’ minds at ease.

One of the most common household appliances, the clothes dryer, can also be one of the most problematic for homebuyers. That’s why it’s important for agents to be fluent in the pros and cons of common household appliances when discussing housing options with clients.

Daily tips

