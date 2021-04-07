This month, we’re focused on taking it Back to Basics. Here are the top stories we’ve published thus far. All told, it’s a recipe to make more money.

We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what's working now and how they're setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

Amid all of the ups and downs that were 2020, real estate kept humming for what turned out to be a career high for many in the industry.



Skills

Photo_Concepts via Getty Images

How to master inventory in a hot market

What differentiates a rookie from a top-notch, seasoned pro, you ask? Well, it starts with an in-depth knowledge of the market and a knack for accurately gauging property values. Here’s how you can hone that skill and set yourself up for long-term success.

How to win a bidding war

From keeping a vigilant eye on your market to knowing when to opt out of a war altogether, here are the essential tips you need to conquer the bidding war.

Want more sales? 10 lessons in the art of persuasion

There’s no doubt that the art of persuasion has a critical place in real estate sales. Here’s what agents can learn from bestselling author Daniel Pink’s MasterClass on sales and persuasion.

How to deal with unlawful occupants in listings

Rising levels of homelessness have increased the incidents of unlawful access to homes on the market. Here are a few key steps to respond to unauthorized entry and preventative measures to ensure it does not happen in the first place.

Buyers and sellers

3 ways to set buyers expectations during this sizzling-hot spring

By setting expectations early, agents can put their clients in a better position and educate them on the often frustrating marketplace so they can make quick, sound decisions. Here’s how.

Marketing

Work smarter! 10 creative ways to reuse and repurpose your evergreen content

Creating fresh and unique content is not easy, and it can be quite time-consuming. Recycling content reduces the effort required; allows you to expand your reach across multiple platforms; and gives consumers, prospects, and search engines what they’re looking for.

Consumers read 10 reviews first! What’s your review strategy?

Consumers increasingly write, read and follow online web assessments. So, have you accepted reviews as a part of your communication with the market? Here are a few compelling reasons why you should.

20 tools to help you create killer video content

As any agent will tell you, video creation should have a special place in your marketing plan. Although it might seem intimidating at first, you’ll quickly learn there are easy and cheap ways to level up your video game. Here are all the tools you’ll need — from basic to pro.

Why hiring a PR team is the best marketing decision you can make

A constant presence in major media outlets is a valuable way to promote and grow your real estate business on all levels. Here’s how a strong public relations strategy can elevate your brand and what you should keep in mind when hiring a PR team.

How one agent uses TikTok to wrangle some of his youngest clients

A year after launching his TikTok account, GZB Realty broker and managing director Alexander Zakharin now generates 80 percent of his business using the youth-oriented app.

Productivity

Canva

Forget time-blocking! Focus on these 5 time management tactics

Time-blocking is standard real estate productivity advice, but here’s the thing: It doesn’t work. Here’s a better approach to time management that’ll help you stick to your priorities and knock out those dollar-producing activities.

Clear out the clutter! 3 ways to spring-clean your business

Every spring, we dive into the same tradition — clearing out the old and organizing the new. If you’re ready to dust the cobwebs off your business and reorganize your work life for the better, here are a few tips to get you started.

Business planning

Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images

Are you prepared for a future crisis? 4 ways to protect yourself

When the economy is strong and confidence is high, people become idle and get too comfortable. When a crisis hits, they leap into panic mode. That’s why, to prepare for any future uncertainty, team leaders have to take these important steps now.

How to create a timeless business plan

Whether you’re a newly minted agent or an experienced pro, business planning can be a challenging task. But there’s a simple-to-follow approach that’ll help you create a timeless plan for your business — and it starts by answering these key questions.

8 ways to rank higher on Google — and improve your website traffic

Getting your website to rank on Google is like putting together pieces of a puzzle. All of your efforts across various channels come together to build your website’s authority. Here are few tips to help drum up more traffic for your business.

New agents

sturti via Getty Images

Time-blocking 101: A simple guide for new agents

Time-blocking is an incredible tool for real estate agents, especially those just getting into the industry. This practice encourages you to spend time on the items that have the most impact and ensures you are working at maximum productivity. Here’s how to get started.

New to real estate? How to guide clients through homebuying

As a real estate pro, it’s your job to help clients pinpoint what they want and then help them find it. If you’re a newly minted agent, here’s what you should be doing throughout your clients’ homebuying journey.

Teams

Canva

10 team-building basics every team leader should know

Whether you have a large team or are just starting to build your first, there are fundamental principles worth knowing. The basics are the basics for a reason. They work. Here are 10 team-building basics that every leader should know.

Shareable home improvement

Kirill Rudenko via Getty Images

A stinky business: Getting rid of pet odors

Pet odors can be extremely off-putting to some buyers and require a little extra elbow grease to get rid of. Here are a few tricks to get that stinky smell out of your new listings.

10 plumbing issues agents should know about (and their solutions)

Plumbing issues can cause so many headaches for buyers, sellers and their agents. If you’re a real estate pro, knowing a few simple tips and having an understanding of these problems can help put your and your clients’ minds at ease.

Dryers and dryer vents: What agents should know

One of the most common household appliances, the clothes dryer, can also be one of the most problematic for homebuyers. That’s why it’s important for agents to be fluent in the pros and cons of common household appliances when discussing housing options with clients.

Daily tips

For all the rest of Inman’s Back to Basics stories, click here.

