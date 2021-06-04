Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

During the pandemic, buying a home sight unseen became more mainstream. Will it continue? Inman writer Craig Rowe made the case for buying a property without seeing it in person and discussed why the practice isn’t really as risky as people think. That’s thanks to improved tour technology, higher-quality photographs and group open houses.

“For me, a group open house or just FaceTiming is not enough for a site-unseen offer,” Byron said. “I need a Matterport [tour] and a facetime, and those two things combined can maybe get me there.”

Other reasons listed in the article include availability and quality of property data, and the fact that right now, in this ultra-competitive seller’s market, there’s plenty of precedent for as-is purchases. So, is it a racket? Tune into today’s video to find out.

More this week: Some architects believe communal living is the way of the future. Byron and Nicole discussed a CNN article about a housing project designed by Norweigian firm Helen & Hard. The model is “based on the Danish cohousing tradition, in which residents own their private homes but share communal areas that suit their needs.”

Marketeer of the week

This week, the marketeer is all about a topic that everyone is talking about: How to win bidding wars. A New York Times article listed a few ways to “sweeten your offer before another buyer swoops in.”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.